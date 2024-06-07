GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.53 ($0.07). Approximately 1,308,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,605,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £15.82 million, a PE ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.45.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

