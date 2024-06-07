Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $25.19 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

