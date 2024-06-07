Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $25.19 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.