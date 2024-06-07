GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 207499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Specifically, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 21,249 shares valued at $228,370. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

