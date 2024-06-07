General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

