Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.12% of Genpact worth $70,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 570,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 18.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,733,000 after buying an additional 452,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

