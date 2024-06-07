Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 3.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,264,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,214,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

