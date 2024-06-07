Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172,013 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.91% of Globant worth $92,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $155.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.82 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

