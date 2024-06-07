GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $555,360.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,300,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.75. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

