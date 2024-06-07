Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $268,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 95,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

