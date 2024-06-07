GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Announces $0.24 Interim Dividend

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29.
GrainCorp Company Profile
