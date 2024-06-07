GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 604,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,710 shares.The stock last traded at $58.30 and had previously closed at $56.45.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

