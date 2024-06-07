GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.48

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 9050222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

