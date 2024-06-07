Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Greif Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. Greif has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Greif Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
