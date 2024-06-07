Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 111,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 314,697 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,133,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock worth $979,575. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

