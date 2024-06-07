GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of GXO opened at $50.86 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

