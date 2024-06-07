Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.55. 17,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
