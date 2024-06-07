Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.55. 17,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 78,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

