Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

