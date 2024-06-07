HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $89,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $59.07 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

