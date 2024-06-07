Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

HRI opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Herc by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

