Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

