Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,061 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

