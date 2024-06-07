Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $52.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.