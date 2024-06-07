Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,375,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 211,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.