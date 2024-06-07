i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 147.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,222 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of i3 Verticals worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $978,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $644.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,928.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.