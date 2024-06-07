IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of IAMGOLD worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.66. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

