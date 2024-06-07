ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICLR
ICON Public Stock Performance
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
