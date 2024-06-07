IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

