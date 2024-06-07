IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
IDT stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.97.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
