IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

IDT Price Performance

IDT stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDT

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.