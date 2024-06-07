Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,237 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.67% of Immunovant worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $25.43 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

