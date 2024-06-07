ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.