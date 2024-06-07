ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.