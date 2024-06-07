Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

IIPR stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.51. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

