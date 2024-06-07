Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 551.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of BALT opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

