Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Buys 17,075 Shares of Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.