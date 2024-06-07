Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 16,910 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,698.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

Expensify Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.