Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $585.93 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $383.82 and a 1 year high of $587.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.73 and a 200-day moving average of $509.44. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
