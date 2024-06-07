Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.80% of Insight Enterprises worth $103,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,687,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $197.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

