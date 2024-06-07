International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

NYSE:IFF opened at $97.90 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

