Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.