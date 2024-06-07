Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 539.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

