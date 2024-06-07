Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

