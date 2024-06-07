iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.77

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.