iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.77

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

