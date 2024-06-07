iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 48,795 shares.The stock last traded at $62.25 and had previously closed at $62.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $892.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.