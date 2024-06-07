iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 616,246 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.22.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REET. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

