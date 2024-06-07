iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 120,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

