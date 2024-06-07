iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 85,770 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $49.89.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $885.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,760,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

