iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

