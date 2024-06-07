iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,781.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

