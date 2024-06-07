J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

