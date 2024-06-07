J C. Watts, Jr. Purchases 150 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

