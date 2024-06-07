J C. Watts, Jr. Purchases 150 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
PAYC stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
