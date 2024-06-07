Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 1,197 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

